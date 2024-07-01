A fire swept through a portion of a coffee shop in Gqeberha on Monday, according to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fire and emergency services.
Acting senior director Hendrik McLeod said the fire broke out at Seattle Coffee in Cape Road in the afternoon but was quickly extinguished.
“Minutes after we arrived at the scene, we managed to get it under control,” he said.
“We are now busy with damping down operations and had three fire engines at the scene.”
McLeod said though the extent of the damage was not yet known, only the back office was affected.
“It was a small office at the back of the shop, but it is now under control.”
He also confirmed that no injuries were reported.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
HeraldLIVE
Fire damages coffee shop in Cape Road
Image: SUPPLIED
