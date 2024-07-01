The shaky moments Johannesburg South residents experienced on Saturday and early Monday were seismic events, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) has confirmed.
"The CGS can confirm an earthquake occurred on Monday at around 2.27am. The preliminary results show the earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 2.6, as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network," said spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela.
The epicentre was located close to Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
The council also confirmed an earth tremor that occurred in the same region on Saturday evening. The 2.3-magnitude tremor occurred at about 6.26pm, Mononela said, adding it was followed by an aftershock that was felt at least 3.9km from the epicentre, measuring 1.6 in magnitude.
Council for Geoscience confirms seismic events in south of Joburg
