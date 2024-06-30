Cradock detectives have been lauded for their investigative work that led to the arrest and conviction of five murderers who were sentenced to life in prison last week.
The sentences arose from the murder of Masixole Mbulali, and the rape and attempted murder of his girlfriend, after the couple were attacked in their home in Cradock in October 2023.
The investigation uncovered that Masixole Sokoti, 18, Sinetemba Pani, 25, Sizwesetu Jonas, 32, Zizipo Pani, 32, and Siyamthemba James, 38, were involved in a scheme to profit from their deaths by claiming life insurance money.
The policy in question was taken out on Mbulali’s girlfriend, who survived the attack.
Chris Hani district police commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph lauded Cradock police for the unwavering dedication in bringing the criminals to justice.
“The exemplary investigation not only led to a successful conviction but reinforced the community’s trust in the effectiveness of our [investigators],” Adolph said.
HeraldLIVE
Five murderers sentenced after botched life insurance hit
Image: GARETH WILSON
Cradock detectives have been lauded for their investigative work that led to the arrest and conviction of five murderers who were sentenced to life in prison last week.
The sentences arose from the murder of Masixole Mbulali, and the rape and attempted murder of his girlfriend, after the couple were attacked in their home in Cradock in October 2023.
The investigation uncovered that Masixole Sokoti, 18, Sinetemba Pani, 25, Sizwesetu Jonas, 32, Zizipo Pani, 32, and Siyamthemba James, 38, were involved in a scheme to profit from their deaths by claiming life insurance money.
The policy in question was taken out on Mbulali’s girlfriend, who survived the attack.
Chris Hani district police commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph lauded Cradock police for the unwavering dedication in bringing the criminals to justice.
“The exemplary investigation not only led to a successful conviction but reinforced the community’s trust in the effectiveness of our [investigators],” Adolph said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News