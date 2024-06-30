The tourism office in the Garden Route town of George was forced to relocate following a fire that caused extensive damage to the historic building where it is normally housed.
The George Municipality issued a statement on Sunday saying the George Tourism offices had been moved to the town's main municipal building after a fire that occurred earlier that morning.
Fire fighters responded to the York Street building at about 6.23am and were quickly able to get the fire under control.
However, the building suffered extensive water and smoke damage.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
“The building control division, which falls under the Directorate Human Settlements, Planning and Development, will inspect the building due to its heritage status. Tourism officials will be accommodated in the main municipal building until further notice,” the statement said.
George Tourism's temporary contact number during office hours will be 081-412-9995.
Meanwhile, the Wilderness Tourism office will also be closed on Monday for scheduled maintenance, but will reopen on Tuesday.
Fire damages George Tourism offices
