A woman was shot dead and another critically injured in Albert Road, Walmer, on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred at about 8.20pm outside a liquor store.
“Police discovered two female victims lying in the road in front of a liquor outlet in Albert Road.
“They were shot several times by unidentified suspects,” Beetge said.
He said Nandipha Thembani, 42, died at the scene, while her 42-year-old friend was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
“A case of murder and attempted murder was opened and is being investigated by Walmer police.”
He said if anyone has information that could assist the police in their investigation, to urgently contact detective Sgt Nontshinga on 082-065-9179 or call 08600 10111.
Woman shot dead, another injured, in Walmer
