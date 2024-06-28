‘That’s my brother lying there’ — killings stun Motherwell community
Three bodies sprawled on a pavement, weeping relatives and police tape near a day care centre painted a disturbing scene in Khozi Street, Motherwell, on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said a manhunt had been launched for the suspects linked to the deadly shooting which occurred in NU3 at noon...
