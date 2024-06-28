Suspects abandon bail amid protest action
Two men, alleged to be part of a larger group terrorising the Motherwell community, abandoned their bids for bail amid protest action outside the court and threats of mob justice, should they be released.
The matter against Masibongwe Maveta and Meelikhaya Langiyana, who face charges of housebreaking and robbery, was accordingly postponed to July 31 for further investigation...
