Nominations for Citizens of the Year Awards close in two weeks
It’s just two weeks to go before nominations close for the 33rd instalment of The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards and then the real work begins for the panel of esteemed judges.
The six individuals are tasked with sifting through dozens of nominees -- no small feat as several inspirational stories will need to be eliminated to crown the 10 category winners for this year’s competition...
