Man, 39, dies on-board container motor vessel

A 39-year-old Sri Lankan seafarer has died despite extensive efforts by National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and EMS paramedics to save his life on-board a container motor vessel.
NSRI Gqeberha deputy station commander Jonathan Tufts said their duty crew were activated at 9.26am on Thursday following an urgent request for medical assistance on-board the container motor vessel at anchorage 1, Algoa Bay, offshore of the Port of Port Elizabeth.
“The man was said to be suffering from a medical condition.”
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) Port of Port Elizabeth port control, NSRI Gqeberha duty controllers, EMS Metro Control, the SAPS, Police Sea Borderline Control, a Western Cape government Health EMS duty doctor, and Telkom Maritime Radio Services assisted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in the logistics and co-ordination of the emergency medical response.
“Our NSRI Gqeberha duty crew and Eastern Cape Government Health EMS rescue paramedics and an EMS ambulance responded to our NSRI Gqeberha station 6 rescue station where the NSRI Gqeberha rescue craft Rescue 6 Alpha was launched, accompanied by two EMS rescue technicians and NSRI MEX (Maritime Extrication) crew,” Tufts said.
“Medical advice had been provided to the ship’s medical crew by the EMS duty doctor. On arrival at the casualty vessel, NSRI MEX crew and the EMS paramedics were transferred on-board the motor vessel where they found the man in the care of the ship’s medical crew.
“The man was found to be in a critical condition. Advanced medical treatment was commenced and during medical treatment the patient went into cardiac arrest.
“CPR efforts commenced. TNPA Port Control arranged for the motor vessel to enter the Port of Ngqura where additional medical crew and NSRI crew stood by to assist.
“After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, he was sadly declared deceased.”
He said the man's body was taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services.
“Our condolences are conveyed to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased man.”
