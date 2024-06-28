Load-shedding lulled by focus on generation recovery, indaba hears
Focused management, the return of three offline Eskom power stations, private sector capacity input and successful crackdowns on coal and copper cable theft have helped SA turn its electricity crisis around.
The situation was explained on Thursday by national energy crisis committee chair Rudi Dicks when he delivered the keynote address at the committee’s fourth Indaba at the International Conference Centre at the Boardwalk Hotel. ..
