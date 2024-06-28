Garden Route drug clampdown yields results

A clamp down on drug outlets in the Garden Route has led to the arrests of several suspects and the confiscation of drugs and a dangerous weapon.
This follows the execution of search and seizure warrants during focused operations by the Garden Route District Crime Combatting Team in Knysna.
At about 7am on Thursday, the team embarked on an operation at a house at Thula Street, White Location.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said while searching the premises, members found a small black bag with Mandrax tablets concealed in the bathroom.
The police confiscated 504 Mandrax tablets and arrested a 43-year-old Nigerian national on a charge of dealing in drugs.
Later the same morning, at about 7.30am, Spies said the team performed another search and seizure warrant when they raided a house in Concordia, Knysna.
“The members found 235 Mandrax tablets at the residence. They confiscated the drugs and arrested a 35-year-old Nigerian national and a 23-year-old woman on charges of dealing in drugs.”
Meanwhile, in Mossel Bay, the Kwanonqaba Crime Prevention Unit followed up on information and managed to arrest two suspects for dealing in drugs and possession of drugs.
“The vigilant members confiscated small quantities of tik, heroin and Mandrax tablets found in possession of the pair.”
Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, Garden Route Crime Combatting members conducted midweek operations at Pacaltsdorp, George, where they arrested five suspects on drug-related offences, two for possession of dangerous weapons and one suspect wanted on outstanding warrants of arrest.
Small quantities of tik, Mandrax and a panga were confiscated.
“All those arrested will appear in court soon.
“These operations under Operation Shanela form part of the concerted efforts of the police to rid communities of drugs and to ultimately eradicate substance abuse.”
