Brendon Peel wins Standard Bank Ovation Award, honours his mother
Gqeberha’s magic man excited to be part of 50th anniversary of National Arts Festival
It was a matter of another event, another accolade for talented Gqeberha magic man Brendon Peel.
Peel’s show Illusionarium won a Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival (NAF) this week...
