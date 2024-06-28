Bombshell allegations rock Riana kidnapping hearing
Bay biokineticist’s ex-boyfriend denies defence lawyer’s claims that couple played a role in extortion plot
A lawyer for one of the men accused of kidnapping biokineticist Riana Pretorius has levelled startling allegations against the victim and her ex-boyfriend, accusing them of having devised a plan to extort R1.1m from her father.
The Gqeberha regional court heard how struggling business interests and personal financial woes allegedly gave Pretorius’s ex-boyfriend, Carel du Preez, motive to orchestrate her kidnapping for ransom — with the help of the victim herself. ..
