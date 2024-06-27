Vicki murder co-accused initially loathed each other — state
Startling allegations aired at bail hearing of murdered Bay woman’s ex-teacher boyfriend
Leading up to a meeting between two men now jointly accused of murdering Gqeberha mom Vicki Terblanche, the two had shared a mutual dislike for one another.
So much so that Vicki’s estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, allegedly called her boyfriend a “cocaine kop perlemoen smuggler” and told a family member he hoped Reinhardt Leach would “kill her [Vicki]”...
