Trial postponed for couple accused of killing ex to fake husband's death

A couple accused of killing a man to fake the death of Sibusiso Mahlangu are expected to spend a second winter in jail awaiting the finalisation of their trial as it was postponed to September.

Sibusiso Mahlangu and Lerato Mahlangu are charged with murder and fraud for allegedly killing Sibusiso Sithebe, Lerato’s former boyfriend and father of her child, in January 2022 and setting his body alight.

Lerato claimed that it was her husband who was killed, and a funeral was held, but Sibusiso was found driving a stolen car in Hammanskraal last year.

The trial was expected to resume on Wednesday at the Pretoria high court with testimony from a Capitec official to detail a transaction made by Lerato.

This is after family friend Chand Themba testified last week that Lerato had sent him R1,000 to go to Secunda to start a car wash business. Themba told the court that Lerato warned him that he should not be surprised by what he would see once he arrived.

According to Themba, upon his arrival in Secunda in February 2022, he was shocked to be fetched by Sibusiso, whom he thought had been dead for a year.