New steam energy plant launched in Nelson Mandela Bay
Boilers fueled by wood chips used to supply Aspen and Fresenius Kabi
In his quest to save the planet, live wire engineer-entrepreneur Paul Gorremans has put his money where his mouth is and promotes steam technology in Gqeberha with a new state-of-the-art plant in Sidwell.
The Belgian inventor-designer and his Sustainable Heating team have built two 10-tonne wood chip boilers at Aspen Pharmacare’s Kempston Road premises and use them to generate round-the-clock steam energy...
