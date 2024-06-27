Murder probe changed to inquest after Hobie Beach gunshot victim identified

The young woman whose body was discovered on Hobie Beach on Monday night with a gunshot wound to the head has been identified by her family.
She has been named as Linda Linda, 19, of Fairview.
Her distraught parents made the identification at the Mount Road mortuary on Thursday morning after a photograph of Linda buying KFC along the beachfront on the day she went missing was released.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the case was initially treated as a murder investigation but that it had now been changed to an inquest because no foul play was suspected.
“Her father has indicated that his firearm is missing from his safe at home and suspects it was his firearm that she used.
“Police are still looking for the firearm and suspect a passer-by might have removed the firearm and her handbag from the scene.
“The police would like to warn the community that it is a criminal offence to tamper with crime scenes and to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Beetge said.
