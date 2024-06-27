Gqeberha clothing designer reaps what he sews
After enduring years of hardship, Simamkele Kamba changed his life by putting his talent to good use
After years of crying himself to sleep on an empty stomach with little hope for tomorrow, a Motherwell resident has changed his life by starting his own clothing design business.
Simamkele Kamba, 27, is the founder of Indwangu Modern Traditional Wear, which he started in September after completing a six-month needlework course at the Ray Mhlaba Training Centre...
