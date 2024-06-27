News

Family of woman who died in hospital fire wants justice

27 June 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Lerato Mohlamme, 35, died after a fire broke out at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria. On the day of her death, she had asked her mother to secure her release from the hospital, saying she was not being properly cared for.
Lerato Mohlamme, 35, died after a fire broke out at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria. On the day of her death, she had asked her mother to secure her release from the hospital, saying she was not being properly cared for.
Image: SUPPLIED

The family of the 35-year-old woman who died when a fire broke out at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, north of Pretoria, wants an explanation from the authorities.

Lerato Mohlamme of Makau, near GaRankuwa, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last week. On Monday evening, a fire broke out in the female psychiatric unit. Seventeen patients in the unit were evacuated and temporarily relocated to a different wing but she died in the seclusion room in which she had been contained as part of her treatment.

“We are saddened by what happened. We want answers. We want to know from the hospital management, what was the cause of the fire. Was she under the supervision of anyone? In these cases, she must be supervised all the time, there must be security, nurses and everyone,” her mother Pinky Mohlamme told Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE. 

Read more here: www.timeslive.co.za

TimesLIVE Premium

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read