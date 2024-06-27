The family of the 35-year-old woman who died when a fire broke out at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, north of Pretoria, wants an explanation from the authorities.
Lerato Mohlamme of Makau, near GaRankuwa, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last week. On Monday evening, a fire broke out in the female psychiatric unit. Seventeen patients in the unit were evacuated and temporarily relocated to a different wing but she died in the seclusion room in which she had been contained as part of her treatment.
“We are saddened by what happened. We want answers. We want to know from the hospital management, what was the cause of the fire. Was she under the supervision of anyone? In these cases, she must be supervised all the time, there must be security, nurses and everyone,” her mother Pinky Mohlamme told Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE.
Family of woman who died in hospital fire wants justice
