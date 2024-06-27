News

Ex-boyfriend grilled as Pretorius kidnapping trial gets under way

Two face multiple charges after woman abducted from outside Newton Park workplace

27 June 2024
Riaan Marais
News reporter

As the trial for the men accused of the kidnapping of Gqeberha biokineticist Riana Pretorius got under way on Wednesday, it was the victim’s ex-boyfriend who faced the brunt of the defence questioning.

Carel du Preez came under fire with questions ranging from his ailing business ventures to the couple’s sudden break-up after she had been recovered...

