What MK party says is evidence is patently not that, says IEC
The commission says the MK party has repeatedly failed to provide evidence yet repeats its unfounded and prejudicial allegations
There was a “complete lack of evidence” in the MK party’s court case to support allegations of vote rigging, the Electoral Commission of SAs (IEC’s) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says in court papers.
Mamabolo’s affidavit was filed in the Electoral Court on Tuesday, responding to the application by the MK party to set aside the recent national and provincial elections...
