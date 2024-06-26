News

Rise of illegal dwellings in Knysna a headache for business owners

Municipality’s plans for housing shelter delayed by department of social development requirements

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 26 June 2024

The delay in the establishment of a homeless shelter in Knysna continues to create problems for business owners and residents as destitute people set up shacks along the streets.

Despite them joining hands with the Knysna municipality in 2023 to build a shelter that would also serve as a safe house, nothing has come of it...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read