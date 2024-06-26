UFH to advance dairy sector with AngloGold Ashanti’s R12.5m endowment

AngloGold Ashanti has made a significant endowment of R12.5m to the University of Fort Hare, representing one of the largest financial commitments by a listed company to higher education in the Eastern Cape.

The endowment will be used to establish a pioneering dairy science and technology research chair at the university. The initiative is pivotal for Fort Hare’s ambitions, which include establishing SA’s second veterinary school offering dairy science qualifications.

Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, Fort Hare’s vice-chancellor, emphasised the timeliness of this endeavour, saying: “This is an idea whose time has come.”

Dr Nthabi Taole-Mjimba, deputy vice-chancellor of research, partnerships & innovation at Fort Hare, announced an additional R2.5m contribution from the university to augment AngloGold Ashanti’s endowment. She called for further investment in the initiative so that the university could reach a target of R25m for the research chair.

Taole-Mjimba said that in future the unit would operate on the profits it generated.

“We chose to venture into this [field] because of our location. We are a rural university based in the Eastern Cape. The people in this province largely depend on livestock. For us to be relevant, we need to do projects that are going to be enjoyed by society and beneficial to our people,” she said.

“There is no university in the country that offers dairy science, and we will be the first to offer research too. We are breaking new ground.”