UFH to advance dairy sector with AngloGold Ashanti’s R12.5m endowment
University of Fort Hare to set up groundbreaking dairy science research chair
AngloGold Ashanti has made a significant endowment of R12.5m to the University of Fort Hare, representing one of the largest financial commitments by a listed company to higher education in the Eastern Cape.
The endowment will be used to establish a pioneering dairy science and technology research chair at the university. The initiative is pivotal for Fort Hare’s ambitions, which include establishing SA’s second veterinary school offering dairy science qualifications.
Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, Fort Hare’s vice-chancellor, emphasised the timeliness of this endeavour, saying: “This is an idea whose time has come.”
Dr Nthabi Taole-Mjimba, deputy vice-chancellor of research, partnerships & innovation at Fort Hare, announced an additional R2.5m contribution from the university to augment AngloGold Ashanti’s endowment. She called for further investment in the initiative so that the university could reach a target of R25m for the research chair.
Taole-Mjimba said that in future the unit would operate on the profits it generated.
“We chose to venture into this [field] because of our location. We are a rural university based in the Eastern Cape. The people in this province largely depend on livestock. For us to be relevant, we need to do projects that are going to be enjoyed by society and beneficial to our people,” she said.
“There is no university in the country that offers dairy science, and we will be the first to offer research too. We are breaking new ground.”
Fort Hare is waiting for approval from the department of higher education & training for it to offer veterinary and dairy science qualifications. If the green light is given, Fore Hare will be able to fill a critical gap in SA’s educational landscape.
The pioneering initiative seeks to advance research capabilities in the dairy industry that are crucial for tackling emerging challenges and fostering growth.
For AngloGold Ashanti, the R12.5m endowment is part of a larger investment in legacy projects in education and agriculture the mining company will carry out over the next five years.
“AngloGold Ashanti has a proud history in SA, and the company remains committed to supporting communities with deep links to the country’s mining industry,” says Alberto Calderon, AngloGold Ashanti CEO. “This is why we have deliberately targeted the province from which a significant proportion of our workforce [has been] drawn for many decades.”
Collaboration extends beyond AngloGold Ashanti, with partnerships also involving Amadlelo Agri, an agribusiness investment firm. Amadlelo Agri CEO Simpiwe Somdyala emphasised the synergy between academic research and practical agricultural operations, foreseeing sustainable commercial benefits that could be reinvested in the university.
Overall, the establishment of the dairy science and technology research chair at Fort Hare represents a pioneering effort in SA’s educational and agricultural landscape, promising significant contributions to both academia and industry.
The Eastern Cape, the poorest of SA’s nine provinces, has a significant agrarian economy with a large population of subsistence farmers. The research chair position aligns with the country’s national development plan, which emphasises the untapped potential of rural agriculture.
The chair’s impact is expected to contribute to several of the country’s millennium development goals, including:
- Eradicating extreme poverty and hunger;
- Promoting gender equality and empowering women;
- Reducing child mortality;
- Improving maternal health;
- Ensuring environmental sustainability; and
- Being part of the global partnership for development.
This article was sponsored by the University of Fort Hare.