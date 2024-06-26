News

Gelvandale man seizes the moment to rise up ranks at beachfront hotel

By Herald Reporter - 26 June 2024

As a young man growing up in Gelvandale, Calista Williams often wondered what it would be like to be inside the Friendly City’s Radisson Blu Hotel.

Little did he know that within a year of finishing matric he would find out for himself as an entry level porter, but hard work and discipline has seen the 25-year-old rise through the ranks to welcome guests to the towering beachfront building as the front-office assistant manager...

