“The shooter was in the bus, a seat away from where the bus operator sits. He cocked a gun, fired two shots. There were three passengers about to board the bus, two women, one man. The deceased and the other woman ran away around the bus. They fell and one of them was shot twice. She was certified dead on the scene,” Radebe said.
Johannesburg district police commissioner Maj-Gen Max Masha said: “We can confirm this is not transport-related. It looks like a hit because this passenger was not connected to the bus company. She was a passenger going to wherever she was going.”
Police believe she was the gunman's only target.
“The suspect seemed to know she boarded the bus there. He shot only her and was not interested in other people, only this lady,” he said.
Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said there were about 15 passengers in the bus. He said they suspected the gunman had been scouting her movements and checking her routine before the shooting.
“We suspect it started last week on Friday, or maybe earlier, and he decided to do the hit today [Wednesday],” he said.
The shooter fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan without licence plates. A manhunt has been launched.
TimesLIVE
Fleurhof woman tried to flee her shooter: eyewitness in Metrobus 'hit'
Journalist
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
A 40-year-old bank employee killed on Wednesday morning while boarding a Metrobus in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, tried to run for her life.
The woman tripped and fell on the road before the alleged hitman, who boarded the bus earlier, shot her twice while she was on the ground.
An eyewitness, who asked not to be identified for fear of repercussions, said he and two women were waiting for the bus when the shooting occurred, just before 6am on Wednesday.
As they were about to board the bus, a man dressed in a cream top and wearing a hat got off the bus, the witness said.
He opened fire at close range.
“When he got off, he did not speak to anyone or ask anything. He just started shooting. I was the last one, as I was still on the ground as the women started boarding the bus.
“They tried to get back [out of the bus], the women ran around the bus, screaming, then I heard the shot. I was also running, seeking safety. I didn't see where he [shooter] ended up.”
The man said he was puzzled when he saw someone disembark.
“It was strange for someone to get off here because this is where people board the bus.”
Metrobus acting MD Bongani Radebe said one of their bus operators also witnessed the shooting.
“The shooter was in the bus, a seat away from where the bus operator sits. He cocked a gun, fired two shots. There were three passengers about to board the bus, two women, one man. The deceased and the other woman ran away around the bus. They fell and one of them was shot twice. She was certified dead on the scene,” Radebe said.
Johannesburg district police commissioner Maj-Gen Max Masha said: “We can confirm this is not transport-related. It looks like a hit because this passenger was not connected to the bus company. She was a passenger going to wherever she was going.”
Police believe she was the gunman's only target.
“The suspect seemed to know she boarded the bus there. He shot only her and was not interested in other people, only this lady,” he said.
Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said there were about 15 passengers in the bus. He said they suspected the gunman had been scouting her movements and checking her routine before the shooting.
“We suspect it started last week on Friday, or maybe earlier, and he decided to do the hit today [Wednesday],” he said.
The shooter fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan without licence plates. A manhunt has been launched.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News