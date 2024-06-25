News

Terblanche co-accused to apply for bail

By Riaan Marais - 25 June 2024

While the case against murder accused Arnold Terblanche was postponed until July, his co-accused will return to the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

Reinhardt Leach is hoping to see the outside of his prison cell for the first time since October 2021 after he was arrested in connection with the murder of Terblanche’s wife, Vicki...

