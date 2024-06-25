Terblanche co-accused to apply for bail
While the case against murder accused Arnold Terblanche was postponed until July, his co-accused will return to the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.
Reinhardt Leach is hoping to see the outside of his prison cell for the first time since October 2021 after he was arrested in connection with the murder of Terblanche’s wife, Vicki...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.