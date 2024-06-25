A 75-year-old pensioner accused of murdering an 80-year-old man at an old age home in North West died at Kgosi Mampuru Prison just days before his bail application.
Jeremiah Mmatli and his co-accused Daniel Madumo, 92, were arrested in May 30, for the murder of Godfrey Thema, 80.
They allegedly beat him to death with their crutches at Ipeleng Bagodi Old Age Home near Rustenburg and later said they had mistaken him for an intruder.
Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed to Sowetan that Mmatli died last Friday.
“I can confirm the passing of Jeremiah Mmatli on 20 June 2024. He was remanded at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.
“We are not in a position to disclose the cause or nature of death,” he said.
During their first appearance two weeks ago at Brits magistrate’s court, Mmatli and Madumo had limped as they made their way to the dock, used crutches for support and also sought the assistance of court officials.
While in court, the pair kept on speaking with little awareness that they were in court or that the court was in session. However, their bail application was postponed as the state said that they needed to check the criminal records of the two suspects and confirm their addresses should the court grant them bail. The pair was then expected to appear before on Tuesday June 25.
Pensioner, 75, accused of killing elderly man at old age home dies in prison days before bail application
‘We are not in a position to disclose the cause or nature of death’
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
