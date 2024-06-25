Seven years after his arrest on charges of rape and human trafficking, there is still no shortage of support for Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso as an entire church choir gathered outside the Gqeberha high court for his brief appearance on Monday.
The choir, complete with an animated conductor, from Omotoso’s congregation Jesus Dominion International, sang gospel music outside the court building.
Other members of the controversial pastor’s flock sang, danced and filmed the choir, obstructing a section of Bird Street outside the court.
A few metres away, a handful of ANC Women’s League members held their own protest action, calling for justice for Omotoso’s alleged victims.
Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, face multiple charges, including racketeering, human trafficking, rape and sexual assault.
The matter was postponed to July 4 as Omotoso’s attorney, Peter Daubermann, brought an application for certain witness testimonies against his client to be dismissed.
Omotoso has been in custody since his arrest at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in April 2017, while his co-accused are out on bail.
HeraldLIVE
Omotoso takes to the dock as church choir sings outside
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
