A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Cape Town City official Wendy Kloppers.
Kloppers was shot dead at the corner of Magalies and Mandara Street in Delft on February 16 last year. The suspects had arrived at a housing construction site on foot and one suspect started shooting at the people on the site, killing Kloppers, 49, and injuring another woman.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick C van Wyk said the suspect handed himself over to the police on Monday after detectives were on his trail.
Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile hailed the investigation team for its outstanding work.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday to face charges of murder and attempted murder.
TimesLIVE
Man charged with murder of City of Cape Town official Wendy Kloppers
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Cape Town City official Wendy Kloppers.
Kloppers was shot dead at the corner of Magalies and Mandara Street in Delft on February 16 last year. The suspects had arrived at a housing construction site on foot and one suspect started shooting at the people on the site, killing Kloppers, 49, and injuring another woman.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick C van Wyk said the suspect handed himself over to the police on Monday after detectives were on his trail.
Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile hailed the investigation team for its outstanding work.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday to face charges of murder and attempted murder.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News