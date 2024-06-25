A Northern Cape doctor who failed to pay tax for seven years, resulting in Sars suffering a loss of R17m, has been found guilty.
Dr Fabian Royston Tun, who is a GP based in Kimberly, was convicted of eight counts of failure to submit personal income tax as well as 42 counts on failure to submit value added tax returns after pleading guilty.
He was convicted at the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday.
NorthernCape Haws spokesperson W/O Nomthandazo Mnisi said Tun was a medical doctor operating as a Sole Proprietor trading as ‘F R Tun Practice’.
“He failed to submit personal income tax returns from 2015 to 2022. During the said period, accused made taxable income and such taxable income was not declared to the Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service.
“SARS suffered a potential loss exceeding R17m.”
Mnisi said Tun, who is a GP, was served with summons in March and ordered to appear in court in April.
He did and the matter was then postponed to June 24 for trial.
“That is when he then pleaded guilty to the 50 charges,” said Mnisi.
The matter was postponed to July 30 2024 for sentencing.
Kimberly doctor who owes Sars R17m pleads guilty to failing to submit tax returns
Practitioner failed to submit personal income tax returns from 2015 to 2022
