Body of woman with gunshot wound washes ashore at Hobie Beach

By Herald Reporter - 25 June 2024
The body of a woman, aged about 30, with an injury to the head washed ashore on Hobie Beach on Monday night
The body of a woman, estimated to be about 30 years old, washed ashore in Gqeberha on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said she had a visible injury to the head, suspected to be a gunshot wound.

He said her body was discovered at about 8pm on Hobie Beach between the restaurant complex and Happy Valley.

“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Humewood police,” he said.

Beetge asked if anyone was able to assist the police in their investigation to please contact Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018 or 08600 10111.

