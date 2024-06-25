Aspiring teacher meets stranger who made it all happen
Former Gqeberha resident moved to help fund student by newspaper article
It was a moving moment at the weekend when a top Hillside Technical High School matriculant for 2021 finally met the stranger who helped pay his university fees.
Inspired by an article about Dylon Baartman in The Herald’s former sister newspaper, Weekend Post at the time, Dr St Claire Adriaan, a former Gqeberha resident turned principal in the US, felt compelled to help...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.