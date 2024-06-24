Marine science symposium ignites love of ocean
A love of the ocean and a passion for preserving it.
This is the overarching theme and aim of the Plettenberg Bay Ocean Festival which kicked off at the weekend, with the marine science symposium among the main attractions drawing scores of residents and visitors to the seaside town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.