Creche teacher escapes jail term after beating boy
Frightening details of how a Gqeberha day care teacher hit a little boy so hard with a wooden spoon that he was left with a huge haematoma in the middle of his skull, emerged in court as the woman narrowly escaped a jail term.
The incident took place at Mangolds Opvoedkundige Sentrum in Newton Park, which closed down shortly after the four-year-old child’s mother raised the alarm...
