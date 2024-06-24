Bloody end to beachfront towing drama
Bullet fired at driver passes through his neck and kills girlfriend
A young tow-truck company owner who helped a group of people out of a predicament at Kings Beach in Gqeberha was repaid in blood — a bullet fired at him went through his neck and struck his girlfriend sitting beside him.
As a wounded Juan “Soutie” Williams Landsberg frantically raced to a hospital in the early hours of Saturday, she bled out beside him and died on the way...
