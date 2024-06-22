Woman shot dead in Bedfordview discovered in parked car by police

Bedfordview police on the East Rand are investigating a case of murder after a woman was shot dead on Friday evening.
The 57-year-old woman was discovered by police who were patrolling the area.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said police saw the victim's vehicle parked on the side of the road.
“The vehicle's window was broken and the woman was shot on the side. She was certified dead on the scene,” said Kweza.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the incident to contact the police with any information that can assist their investigation.
Mthombeni said the killing of innocent women is unacceptable and no stone will be left unturned during the investigation. “Police will do everything in their power to ensure that the suspect/s are brought to book,” he said.
Anyone with information can call anonymously on the police's toll-free number 08600 10111 or call their nearest police station.
