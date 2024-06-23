Police urge social media users to stop posting false information about ‘gang-affected’ areas

Gauteng police urged social media users to desist from posting misleading information about gangs and instilling fear in communities affected by gang violence in the province.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said they noted with concern the recent social media posts relating to gang-affected areas.
She said this came after a recent post alleging 13 people had been killed in gang-affected areas this week.
“There have, in fact, been three cases of murder reported this week, [and] only in Westbury [in the] Sophiatown [police precinct]. There were no gang-related murders even in Eldorado Park, Riverlea, Noordgesig and other areas,” she said.
Muridili said one of the most wanted suspects allegedly involved in gang violence was arrested for murder on Thursday. She said Morgan John “Big John” appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.
He was remanded in custody until his next appearance on June 29.
According to Muridili, the police have interventions in place in all areas affected by gang violence in the province, including Westbury, Riverlea, Eldorado Park, Reiger Park-Booysens, Mohlakeng and Moffat View.
“There are extra deployments in place to augment members from the anti-gang unit and the local stations’ day-to-day policing. The 24-hour deployments comprise members from the public order policing unit, the tactical response unit, the flying squad, the K9 unit, and Johannesburg metro police.
“These multidisciplinary forces are assisted by private security officers as well,” she said.
From March 1 to June this year, the anti-gang unit arrested 106 suspects for offences including attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, and illegal possession of a firearm.
During the arrests, the police also managed to seize 14 firearms and 138 rounds of various kinds of ammunition, drugs and dangerous weapons, as well as two vehicles that had been hijacked.
“The detectives from organised crime investigations specialising in investigations of gang-related offences have managed to arrest 35 suspects for murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,” she said.
She added that police in Gauteng believed measures put in place were resulting in a reduction in gang violence.
“The SAPS is appealing to social media users to be responsible and desist from posting misleading content that serves only to instil fear in communities,” she said.
If they have any information about crime and criminality, members of the public are urged to contact Crime Stop toll-free on 08600 10111.
Police urge social media users to stop posting false information about 'gang-affected' areas
