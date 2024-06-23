A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death during an armed robbery in Summerstrand at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at the Happy Valley bridge in Beach Road on Friday at about 11.55pm.
“On [police’s] arrival they were informed by a witness that they had been walking back from The Boardwalk towards McDonald’s when they were approached by two unidentified suspects,” she said.
“They were attacked and robbed of their cellphones and cash.”
Janse van Rensburg said Bonginkosi Mpange, 56, scuffled with the one suspect.
“During the scuffle he was stabbed multiple times in the torso, back and arm,” she said.
He died at the scene.
“The motive for the murder is robbery and the suspects are unknown at this stage.”
Janse van Rensburg warned residents not to walk in the area at night.
“During this time the area is quiet and criminals lie in wait for their prey.”
Man stabbed to death at Nelson Mandela Bay beachfront
