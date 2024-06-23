Daniel Pienaar pupil takes top honours at Motor Mech competition
Despite suffering from a hearing disability, a mechanical maestro from Daniel Pienaar Technical High School proved his prowess with power tools, know-how and talent which saw him scoop top honours at the Motor Mech competition.
The talented teen beat out tough competition to set a new benchmark at the annual competition which attracted some of the provinces most promising tradesmen to Port Rex Technical High School last week..
