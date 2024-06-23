Aitsa! This Gqeberha-born beauty is going places
Nolene Spinks, 23, set for a shot at Miss SA and music honours
The stars are aligning for multitalented Nolene Spinks, who has not only been selected for the Miss SA finals but has also been nominated for an Aitsa Afrikaans music award for her latest single.
The Gqeberha-born beauty said she had a lifelong passion for the stage, whether it be acting or singing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.