Two people will appear in court on Monday after their arrests by the Hawks and Dark Water Ops officials for the possession of perlemoen.
The accused, aged 23 and 24, were arrested in Kariega.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, members received information at about 1pm on Thursday about a white Ford Bantam bakkie which would allegedly be transporting perlemoen to a house situated in Veins, a suburb in Kariega.
“The members patrolled in Veins and at about 1pm the bakkie was spotted reversing into a yard in Malan Crescent.
“Two suspects alighted from the bakkie and carried a clear plastic bag into the house.
“The members approached the house and found the same two suspects returning to the bakkie,” Mgolodela said.
“The two suspects were intercepted by the members while returning to the bakkie and were taken back to the house, where two bags of perlemoen were allegedly found on the bedroom floor.”
She said the bags had contained 357 units of perlemoen weighing 40kg and worth about R40,000.
“Upon further search, diving equipment and a cellphone were also found and confiscated.
“The Ford bakkie which is suspected of having been used in the commission of the offence was also seized during the search operation.”
The two suspects were arrested at the scene and will appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
Two arrested for possession of perlemoen at house in Kariega
Image: 123RF/bedo
Two people will appear in court on Monday after their arrests by the Hawks and Dark Water Ops officials for the possession of perlemoen.
The accused, aged 23 and 24, were arrested in Kariega.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, members received information at about 1pm on Thursday about a white Ford Bantam bakkie which would allegedly be transporting perlemoen to a house situated in Veins, a suburb in Kariega.
“The members patrolled in Veins and at about 1pm the bakkie was spotted reversing into a yard in Malan Crescent.
“Two suspects alighted from the bakkie and carried a clear plastic bag into the house.
“The members approached the house and found the same two suspects returning to the bakkie,” Mgolodela said.
“The two suspects were intercepted by the members while returning to the bakkie and were taken back to the house, where two bags of perlemoen were allegedly found on the bedroom floor.”
She said the bags had contained 357 units of perlemoen weighing 40kg and worth about R40,000.
“Upon further search, diving equipment and a cellphone were also found and confiscated.
“The Ford bakkie which is suspected of having been used in the commission of the offence was also seized during the search operation.”
The two suspects were arrested at the scene and will appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News