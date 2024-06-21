Knysna battles water issues as popular festival starts
With the Knysna Oyster Festival starting on Friday, concerns have been raised about repeated water interruptions, with fears that tourists may never want to visit the town again should they be faced with dry taps.
For the past few weeks, the Knysna municipality has repeatedly notified residents of water interruptions...
