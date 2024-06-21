News

Gqeberha man strives to be toughest firefighter alive

Ronaldo Jerling gears up to compete against 300 others at international competition in Denmark

Premium
By Sanele Sawuti and Simone Baartman - 21 June 2024

A Nelson Mandela Bay firefighter is kitting up to show off both muscle and grit at the Toughest Firefighter Alive competition in Aalborg, Denmark, later in 2024.

Ronaldo Jerling, who grew up in Gqeberha’s northern areas, began his firefighter journey shortly after matriculating from Livingstone High School...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read