Gang member sentenced to life for fatal shooting spree

A 25-year-old Gqeberha man has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 87 years after he was convicted on multiple counts of attempted murder, murder, and contributing towards gang activity.
The Gqeberha regional court found this week that Irvin van Rayner had gone on a violent crime spree while a member of a gang operating in the city’s northern areas, called “The New Kids”.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that on August 21 2022, Van Rayner had embarked on a violent rampage near Deverill Road, Helenvale.
“He attempted to murder Luciano Kriege, James Tiger and Jason Perry by shooting at them. The victims survived, but suffered severe trauma.
“On the same day, Van Rayner was found to be in the unlawful possession of a 9mm Parabellum firearm and various calibres of ammunition, indicating his readiness to commit further acts of violence,” Tyali said.
A month later, on September 21, he escalated his criminal activities with a premeditated attack at the same location, this time managing to kill Kriege.
In addition, he attempted to kill Peter Williams by shooting at him and was once again found in unlawful possession of a 9mm firearm and ammunition.
Van Rayner pleaded not guilty to the murder, four counts of attempted murder, contributing towards gang activity, and two counts of the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
He also denied being involved in any gang activity.
The court, however, in finding that the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, emphasised the necessity for harsh penalties to serve both justice and as a deterrent against organised crime and gang violence.
“The life sentence, alongside the additional 87 years of imprisonment, reflects the criminal justice system’s commitment to upholding public safety and addressing the scourge of gang-related violence in Gqeberha,” Tyali said.
Director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the police and the prosecution for remaining resolute in their mission to combat organised crime and gang activities.
HeraldLIVE
Gang member sentenced to life for fatal shooting spree
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
A 25-year-old Gqeberha man has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 87 years after he was convicted on multiple counts of attempted murder, murder, and contributing towards gang activity.
The Gqeberha regional court found this week that Irvin van Rayner had gone on a violent crime spree while a member of a gang operating in the city’s northern areas, called “The New Kids”.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that on August 21 2022, Van Rayner had embarked on a violent rampage near Deverill Road, Helenvale.
“He attempted to murder Luciano Kriege, James Tiger and Jason Perry by shooting at them. The victims survived, but suffered severe trauma.
“On the same day, Van Rayner was found to be in the unlawful possession of a 9mm Parabellum firearm and various calibres of ammunition, indicating his readiness to commit further acts of violence,” Tyali said.
A month later, on September 21, he escalated his criminal activities with a premeditated attack at the same location, this time managing to kill Kriege.
In addition, he attempted to kill Peter Williams by shooting at him and was once again found in unlawful possession of a 9mm firearm and ammunition.
Van Rayner pleaded not guilty to the murder, four counts of attempted murder, contributing towards gang activity, and two counts of the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
He also denied being involved in any gang activity.
The court, however, in finding that the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, emphasised the necessity for harsh penalties to serve both justice and as a deterrent against organised crime and gang violence.
“The life sentence, alongside the additional 87 years of imprisonment, reflects the criminal justice system’s commitment to upholding public safety and addressing the scourge of gang-related violence in Gqeberha,” Tyali said.
Director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the police and the prosecution for remaining resolute in their mission to combat organised crime and gang activities.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News