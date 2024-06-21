Coega zoning supports Markman link, says forum

The Markman Business Forum is calling on the Coega Development Corporation to abide by a key condition stipulating the integration of the special economic zone and the Markman industrial precinct.
The call comes amid growing pressure on the corporation to facilitate economic development in Nelson Mandela Bay and protect residents and infrastructure by allowing the north end of Markman’s Ranger Street to access Neptune Road, on the boundary of the special economic zone.
It follows a June 11 protest which saw forum members and Motherwell residents opening Neptune’s perimeter fence to symbolically create the link, before a brief confrontation with police and Coega Development Corporation (CDC) representatives.
The corporation welded the fence closed the next day, posted security guards and sent the forum a lawyer’s letter warning it to desist but 10 days later the organisations agreed to meet about the issue.
Forum spokesperson Graham Taylor said on Thursday they would be using the meeting to focus on the urgent need to create the Ranger-Neptune connection and were hoping as well to tackle the underpinning issue.
“We believe the CDC is contravening the zoning scheme for the Coega special economic zone, which speaks directly to the creation of this link.
“The consequence of this noncompliance is that heavy manganese truck traffic has been displaced onto the Addo road to allow it to enter the south side of Markman.
“This has created the risk of a serious accident involving the residents of Wells Estate and Motherwell, who use the R335.”
He said the single entrance also meant Markman’s infrastructure was being destroyed and dust pollution was becoming untenable, wrecking working conditions and production of goods in a key economic node.
“Creation of the link will also encourage many of the trucks which are still delivering to the Port of PE to use Ngqura instead, thereby taking the pressure off Gqeberha roads.
“So it’s a win-win, and we hope for a breakthrough at the meeting, which has been set down for Tuesday next week.”
He said creating the new access point also spoke to climate change and the metro’s obligation, in line with the current high-level smart city project, to reduce its carbon footprint, because distances would be reduced and truck operations would be streamlined.
CDC spokesperson Ayanda Vilikazi said the CDC was “committed to being a leading catalyst for the championing of socioeconomic development and welcomes partnership with all members of society towards the advancement of this vision in a manner that is fair and lawful”.
He said Neptune Road belonged to the CDC, and the Markman Business Forum’s June 11 removal of a section of the fence bordering the road was unauthorised and constituted trespassing on the corporation’s property.
“The CDC in principle does not object to the removal of a portion of the fence, but there are conditions.”
He said these conditions included that a formal proposal must be made and that “a copy of the standard operating procedure for bulk ore handling approved by the municipality must be provided”.
“Designs for the Ranger/Neptune intersection, existing services, street furniture, access control mechanisms and the management thereof [must also] accompany the proposal.
“The cost of the access point and maintenance must be quantified, cost recovery proposals must be identified, and provision must be made for the improvement of the existing road access points to Markman.”
Vilikazi said the conditions had initially been set down after a meeting in 2022.
“To date, none of the conditions have been met.
“But the opening of an access point on Neptune Road cannot be considered until they are, as the [CDC] is responsible for the upkeep of the road, as well as the safety and security of Coega special economic zone tenants and infrastructure.”
Neptune Road had been built to enhance the value proposition for the Coega special economic zone and to ensure investors could operate safely.
However, he indicated, the corporation was happy to engage further on the issue.
“Coega has agreed to meet the businesses operating in Markman and a meeting has been arranged.”
HeraldLIVE
Coega zoning supports Markman link, says forum
Plan underpinning special economic zone calls for connection — business group
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
