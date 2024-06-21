Prevailing berg winds for the past 12 hours have reignited two wildfires along the Garden Route.
Berg winds reignite Garden Route mountain fires
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
Prevailing berg winds for the past 12 hours have reignited two wildfires along the Garden Route.
A reconnaissance flight was undertaken at 10am to determine the exact extent of the fire, however no update had been received at the time of publication.
The reconnaissance flight will also determine the next course of action.
For the past five days the Garden Route municipality has been monitoring the fires which were ignited along the Bitou municipality mountains after a lightning storm at the weekend.
Garden Route authorities said there was no need for panic as the fires were still far away from the public and no infrastructure was under immediate threat.
Role players including landowners, SA National Parks, Mountain-to-Ocean Forestry, Southern Cape Fire Protection Association and the Garden Route district municipality, are working hand-in-hand to keep the situation under control.
This is a developing story.
