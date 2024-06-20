‘Soldiers for the environment’ march in Motherwell
“Once it was politics. Now it’s the planet.”
That was the message from Buhlebendalo Enviro Club educator Shirley Tawa at a Youth Day eco-celebration event held in Motherwell this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.