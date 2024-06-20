So You Want to be a Trophy Wife graces Arts Fest stage for first time

The hilarious and critically acclaimed one-woman show So You Want to be a Trophy Wife? will take to the National Arts Festival stage in Makhanda for the first time this year.
Written and performed by Sue Diepeveen, produced by Faeron Wheeler and directed by Wynne Bredenkamp and Greg Karvellas, the play has enjoyed success in theatres around SA.
“This play is a fun, lighthearted but meaningful look at how we perceive our middle-aged selves,” Diepeveen said, adding that she was honoured to be touring once again.
“In creating this production, I spent a lot of time researching tropes and norms that feed into the belief that we are objects to please men, and do we women perpetuate this thinking unconsciously?
“For example, why do we go out of our way to keep our legs shaved? Do we do it to feel more comfortable or is it a need to be more attractive to men?”
The play follows the highs and lows of reaching middle age and pokes fun at how society ignores women in this category.
The play centres on Marie, who loses her husband and then her mother in the space of a year.
Feeling invisible and desperate, her only hope, it seems, is to find herself a rich husband.
Easier said than done, she must make a few changes to attract said rich man.
As Marie packs up her late mother’s belongings, the audience is taken on a trip down memory lane filled with twists and turns.
Spectators can expect to laugh along with Marie as she looks at the expectations society places on women.
So You Want To Be A Trophy Wife? will be performed at The Victoria Theatre.
Tickets cost R70 and bookings can be made via the official National Arts Festival page.
Diepeveen is a Cape Town-based film, television and theatre actress.
Her recent camera work includes Honey 3, Killer Instinct, DPO Training, American Monster, Cultured and The Deprived.
As the owner of a theatre space in Somerset West, The Drama Factory, she is heavily involved in mentoring programmes for young actors.
In 2019 she directed Your Perfect Life, which won two Standard Bank Ovation Awards at the National Arts Festival.
She is also the writer, director and producer of several children’s shows.
