Robert Brooks, a giant among SA painters, dies at 83

By Guy Rogers - 20 June 2024

Renowned painter, fine arts lecturer, raconteur and renaissance man Prof Robert Brooks has died.

Robert Beverley Brooks, 83, was known for his vivid landscapes, his integration of environmental, intellectual, poetic and filmic aspects into his paintings...

