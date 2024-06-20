The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in Gqeberha is investigating the double murder of two people who were shot dead at Trucker’s Inn in Markman on Wednesday morning.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Tabile Adonis, 34, entered the shop at the garage at about 8.55am when the two suspects, who were already in the shop, approached him and shot him multiple times.
“The suspects then ran out and approached George Bruintjies, 40, who was standing outside.
“On seeing the suspects, Bruintjies started running but was pursued and shot twice before succumbing to his injuries,” Naidu said.
She said the suspects then jumped into a white vehicle and fled the scene.
“At this stage the motive for the murders is under investigation,” she said.
“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects to contact Detective Sergeant Nigel Wright on 082-921-2312, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.
“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”
HeraldLIVE
Police probe double murder at Markman garage
Image: 123RF
HeraldLIVE
